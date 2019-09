Artist: Rudeboy

Song Title: Audio Money

Genre: Afro-pop

Album: TBA

Date of release: September 23, 2019

Label: TBA

Producer: Lord Skyy

Video Director: Jude 'Engees' Okoye and Clarence Peters

Details/Takeaway: For the single he released a few weeks ago, Nigerian singer, Rudeboy has released a video that showcases men working for money. This is in line with the song's bid to counter fakeness.

You can watch the video below;