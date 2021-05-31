RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rotimi Amaechi 'competes with Davido' and drops debut single in new video

The song titled 'Psalm 23' was meant to celebrate his wife's birthday.

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi. [Twitter/@ChibuikeAmaechi]

It was an interesting day on social media when Nigeria's Minister for Transportation broke into a song, coordinated by a band of technical people.

Apparently, the song titled 'Psalm 23' was meant to celebrate his wife's birthday. A video for the song was uploaded on Obiblo Music's YouTube page.

The song came with this caption, "Blessed the people the Lord has chosen s his heritage. Responsorial psalm sung by Hon Rotimi Amaechi and wife."

You can watch a video of the performance below;

