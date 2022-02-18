The song which features Vyce Carter, has for its video an amazing interpretation of the song.
Video Premiere: Nessybee - Shashamura FT. Vyce Carter
While still basking in the euphoria of the release of his project, Gidi To Jozi, Nessybee takes it a notch higher by pleasuring us with the official video to one of the hit tracks off the project, Shashamura.
This is certainly a “pon de replay” kind of video so enjoy.
