Date: September 27, 2019

Song Title: Na Your Way

Artist: Nosa featuring Mairo Ese

Genre: Gospel

Producer: TBA

Album: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: Talented Nigerian inspirational and gospel singer Nosa returns with a creative review of God’s love in this new song. The song is a follow up to, 'We Will Rise' and 'Most High' featuring Nathaniel Bassey.

'Na Your Way,' is an attestation of God’s unreserved love, that asks for nothing in return, it is pure, unending and simply exists. The song is an appreciation of the numerous incomprehensible ways that God operates as Nosa accentuates some of the ways God comes through for us all.

You can watch the video below;