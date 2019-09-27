Date: September 27, 2019
Song Title: Na Your Way
Artist: Nosa featuring Mairo Ese
Genre: Gospel
Producer: TBA
Album: TBA
Video Director: TBA
Details/Takeaway: Talented Nigerian inspirational and gospel singer Nosa returns with a creative review of God’s love in this new song. The song is a follow up to, 'We Will Rise' and 'Most High' featuring Nathaniel Bassey.
'Na Your Way,' is an attestation of God’s unreserved love, that asks for nothing in return, it is pure, unending and simply exists. The song is an appreciation of the numerous incomprehensible ways that God operates as Nosa accentuates some of the ways God comes through for us all.
You can watch the video below;