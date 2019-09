Artist: Naira Marley and Young John

Song Title: Mafo

Genre: Afro-pop

Album: TBA

Date of release: September 26, 2019

Label: TBA

Producer: Young John

Video Director: Naya

Details/Takeaway: Naira Maley yet again drops another banger 'Mafo' with the self-proclaimed wicked producer, Young John. Take it to the bank when we say this is going to be another banger.

You can watch the video below;