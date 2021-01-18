Details/Takeaway: This is a single off his debut album, to drop on October 30, 2020. This is Joeboy's first single since 'Call,' earlier in the year. 'Lonely' is a plea to Joeboy's lover to stay with him for the night.
Shot in Lagos by Nigerian director of KingTula Films, the “Lonely” video follows the story of two shy neighbors who suddenly realize their mutual interest in one another. It’s the second video off Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic, following last month’s drop of “Celebration.”
Date: January 18, 2021
Song Title: Lonely
Artist: Joeboy
Genre: Afro-pop, Electronic
Producer: Dera TheBoy
Album: SOMEWHERE BETWEEN BEAUTY & MAGIC LP
Video Director: Adetula Adebowale
Label: Banku/emPAWA
