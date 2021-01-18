Details/Takeaway: This is a single off his debut album, to drop on October 30, 2020. This is Joeboy's first single since 'Call,' earlier in the year. 'Lonely' is a plea to Joeboy's lover to stay with him for the night.

Shot in Lagos by Nigerian director of KingTula Films, the “Lonely” video follows the story of two shy neighbors who suddenly realize their mutual interest in one another. It’s the second video off Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic, following last month’s drop of “Celebration.”

Date: January 18, 2021

Song Title: Lonely

Artist: Joeboy

Genre: Afro-pop, Electronic

Producer: Dera TheBoy

Album: SOMEWHERE BETWEEN BEAUTY & MAGIC LP

Video Director: Adetula Adebowale

Label: Banku/emPAWA

