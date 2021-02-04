Details/Takeaway: The song title which is Yoruba for ‘My woman’ is featured on his seventh studio album.

On Omo Temi, Flavour appreciates the beauty of a woman as he describes the comfort she brings to him and the way she affects his world. The song is dedicated to every couple and true love situations all over the world.

The stunning visuals were shot in Crush rock Mpape, Abuja

“Omo T’emi” follows the highly successful “Umuigbo” which means children of Igbo, Flavour teamed up with Biggie Igba to deliver a Highlife tempo sound to celebrate the Igbo tribe, the importance to stay united. The video also features a stunning female lead.

Artist: Flavour

Song Title: Omo Temi

Genre: Ballad

Album: Flavour of Africa

Date of release: February 3, 2021

Label: 2Nite Entertainment

Producer: Rotimi Keys

Video Director: Angry bird

You can watch the video below;