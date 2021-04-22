RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Fireboy and Cheque tell a gang story in new video for, 'History'

Authors:

Motolani Alake

The record marks the first collaboration between Cheque and Fireboy since Cheque's debut EP, as an OAU student.

Fireboy and Cheque releases their new single, 'History.' (Penthauze/YBNL/EMPIRE)

Pulse Nigeria

Details/Takeaway: The record marks the first collaboration between Cheque and Fireboy since Cheque's debut EP, as an OAU student.

Recommended articles

At the time, Cheque had a different name and Fireboy was simply known as DML at the time.

Artiste: Cheque and Fireboy

Song: History

Album: TBD

Year: April 8, 2021

Video Director: TBA

Song Producer: TBD

Genre: Emo/Cloud Rap

Label: Penthauze/YBNL/EMPIRE

You can play the record below;

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Avocado Pear: The health benefits of this fruit are priceless

Actress Rachel Bakam is dead

Google honours Oliver De Coque on his 74th posthoumous birthday

Man stabs Chief Imam to death over alleged love affair with wife

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

How to deal when you no longer find your partner attractive

Meet 7-year-old Fotocopy; the hottest Ghanaian rapper at the moment (WATCH)

Dangote: Cement price from our factories is between N2,450 and N2,510 per bag, VAT inclusive

Sex workers in Bauchi will be painstakingly counted and advised to change profession