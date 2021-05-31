Falz features South Africa’s Amapiano sensations, Kamo Mphela and Mpura in new video for 'Squander (Remix)'

“I love South Africa, I love the Culture and the food. I am really excited about this remix with Kamo Mphela, Mpura & SayFar because it’s a great blend of South African & Nigerian music. Like the first song with Niniola, this is sure to keep you on your feet. Kamo Mphela & Mpura were the best people to complement the song giving it that full amapiano sound because of their distinct voices," says Falz.