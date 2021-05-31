RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Falz features South Africa’s Amapiano sensations, Kamo Mphela and Mpura in new video for 'Squander (Remix)'

The record stood out for its production and its Hausa-based quotable. The video also had a lot character.

Falz features Niniola and South Africa’s Amapiano sensations, Kamo Mphela, Mpura and SayFar on 'Squander (Remix).' (Bhad Guys)

Details/Takeaway: In Q4 2019, Falz released 'Squander' featuring Niniola on an Amapiano-filled weekend in Nigerian music. The record stood out for its production and its Hausa-based quotable. The video also had a lot character.

Now, Falz has released a remix of the record with South Africa’s Amapiano sensations, Kamo Mphela, Mpura and SayFar alongside Nigerian Afro House Queen, Niniola.

“I love South Africa, I love the Culture and the food. I am really excited about this remix with Kamo Mphela, Mpura & SayFar because it’s a great blend of South African & Nigerian music. Like the first song with Niniola, this is sure to keep you on your feet. Kamo Mphela & Mpura were the best people to complement the song giving it that full amapiano sound because of their distinct voices," says Falz.

Artist: Falz featuring Niniola, Kamo Mphela, Mpure and Sayfar

Song title: Squander (Remix)

Genre: Amapiano, Afro-House

Date of release: April 12, 2021

Label: Bhad Guys

Producer: Willis

Video director: TBD

Album: TBD

Sound Engineer: TBD

