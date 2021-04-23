Burna Boy teases new single in a video
Over the past week, Burna Boy has announced that he is about to release his next album in August 2021.
Recommended articles
The teaser came via his Twitter account and in a poolside video, where the Spaceship founder can be seen playing with his family and friends. The song is set to be released on Burna Boy's upcoming untitled album.
Over the past week, Burna Boy has announced that he is about to release his next album in August 2021.
You can watch the video teaser below;
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng