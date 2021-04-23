RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Burna Boy teases new single in a video

Over the past week, Burna Boy has announced that he is about to release his next album in August 2021.

Burna Boy (Instagram/Burna Boy)

On April 22, 2021, Nigerian Grammy-winner, Burna Boy teased his latest single, but a title for the song is still unknown.

The teaser came via his Twitter account and in a poolside video, where the Spaceship founder can be seen playing with his family and friends. The song is set to be released on Burna Boy's upcoming untitled album.

You can watch the video teaser below;

