RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Burna Boy says he will pick Nasty C over almost any American rapper in new video

Authors:

Motolani Alake

His interviewer also agrees that Africa is more than Afrobeats.

Burna Boy

On July 6, 2021, Nigerian superstar appeared in a video where he said that he would pick South African rapper, Nasty C over almost any American rapper.

Recommended articles

During the conversation, Burna Boy was keen to clarify to his interviewer that Africa is more than Afrobeats. He said, "Yeah, everything is not afrobeats. Nasty C is a rapper. And because he's from Africa now, you're going to say afrobeats? Nah, he's a rapper. Brah, I'll put my money on Nasty C over almost any American rapper."

His interviewer also agrees that Africa is more than Afrobeats. You can watch the conversation below;

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Burna Boy says he will pick Nasty C over almost any American rapper in new video

Naira Marley tells Nigerian artists to stop buying YouTube views

Bovi calls out director Niyi Akinmolayan over lack of commitment to new movie

Wizkid's 'Essence' becomes the first African song to crack the US Top 50 on Apple Music

Tonto Dikeh shares loved up photos with her man Prince Kpokpogri

Richard Mofe Damijo says he broke the specter of death in his family

BBNaija's Neo gets Mercedes Benz gift from fans on his birthday

Shekhinah nurses the effects of heartbreak on ‘Trouble In Paradise’ [Pulse Album Review]

Bella Shmurda to release 8-track sophomore EP, 'High Tension'