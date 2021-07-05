Burna Boy says he will pick Nasty C over almost any American rapper in new video
His interviewer also agrees that Africa is more than Afrobeats.
During the conversation, Burna Boy was keen to clarify to his interviewer that Africa is more than Afrobeats. He said, "Yeah, everything is not afrobeats. Nasty C is a rapper. And because he's from Africa now, you're going to say afrobeats? Nah, he's a rapper. Brah, I'll put my money on Nasty C over almost any American rapper."
You can watch the conversation below;
