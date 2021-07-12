RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Burna Boy, DJ Tarico, Preck and Nelson Tivane tease new video for 'Yaba Buluku'

Motolani Alake

The last time Burna Boy jumped on a house record, it became the global smash, 'Jerusalema.'

In the video, it feels like DJ Tarico, Burna Boy, Preck and Nelson Tivane appeared to be on a set for 'Yaba Buluku (Remix)' which features Burna Boy. Over the past six months, the song which is a toast to a woman's big derriere has become the toast of African internet circle due to Preck's attractive hype and its Amapiano rhythm.

On June 22, 2021, a version which features Burna Boy dropped. The main attraction is that on the original 'Yaba Buluku,' Preck's line, "Vala ku I vona/Vala ku khoma..." was interpreted in Anglophone Africa as "Odogwu you bad."

On the remix, Burna Boy also jumped on it with a hype of his own, "Odogwu you bad/E filee fi Burna..."

The last time Burna Boy jumped on a house record, it became the global smash, 'Jerusalema.'

Word on the street says the video drops later this week.

Play both versions of the song below;

Dj Tarico & Burna Boy - Yaba Buluku (Remix) (Visualizer) (ft. Preck & Nelson Tivane)
Dj Tarico ft. Preck & Nelson Tivane - Yaba Buluku (Official Music Video)

