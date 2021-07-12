Burna Boy, DJ Tarico, Preck and Nelson Tivane tease new video for 'Yaba Buluku'

In the video, it feels like DJ Tarico, Burna Boy, Preck and Nelson Tivane appeared to be on a set for 'Yaba Buluku (Remix)' which features Burna Boy. Over the past six months, the song which is a toast to a woman's big derriere has become the toast of African internet circle due to Preck's attractive hype and its Amapiano rhythm.

On June 22, 2021, a version which features Burna Boy dropped. The main attraction is that on the original 'Yaba Buluku,' Preck's line, "Vala ku I vona/Vala ku khoma..." was interpreted in Anglophone Africa as "Odogwu you bad."

On the remix, Burna Boy also jumped on it with a hype of his own, "Odogwu you bad/E filee fi Burna..."

The last time Burna Boy jumped on a house record, it became the global smash, 'Jerusalema.'

Word on the street says the video drops later this week.