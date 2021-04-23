RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Blaqbonez, Amaarae and Buju feature in new 'Bling' video

Authors:

Motolani Alake

The video depicts an iced-out Blaq, sporting his new look, with ‘Bling’ being the artist’s first video since cutting his pink dreads and replacing them with a pattern-dyed buzz cut.

Blaqbonez, Amaarae and Buju feature in new 'Bling' video. (Chocolate City)

Blaqbonez is joined by alté queen, Amaarae and Burna Boy signee. Buju, in the new music video for Blaq’s latest single, ‘Bling’. The video was directed by frequent Blaqbonez collaborator, TG Omori, who also directed videos for the singles, ‘Mamiwota’ and ‘Haba.’

Recommended articles

The video depicts an iced-out Blaq, sporting his new look, with ‘Bling’ being the artist’s first video since cutting his pink dreads and replacing them with a pattern-dyed buzz cut. Amaarae and Buju also come along for the ride, delivering verse-of-the-year contenders and matching the song’s mellowed-out energy.

Blaqbonez’s new album, ‘Sex Over Love’ is scheduled for release on the 30th of April.

You can watch the video below;

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Avocado Pear: The health benefits of this fruit are priceless

Actress Rachel Bakam is dead

Google honours Oliver De Coque on his 74th posthoumous birthday

Man stabs Chief Imam to death over alleged love affair with wife

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

How to deal when you no longer find your partner attractive

Meet 7-year-old Fotocopy; the hottest Ghanaian rapper at the moment (WATCH)

Dangote: Cement price from our factories is between N2,450 and N2,510 per bag, VAT inclusive

Osun Govt vows to punish 3 school principals for allowing group to speak to students on Yoruba Nation