Blaqbonez, Amaarae and Buju feature in new 'Bling' video
The video depicts an iced-out Blaq, sporting his new look, with ‘Bling’ being the artist’s first video since cutting his pink dreads and replacing them with a pattern-dyed buzz cut. Amaarae and Buju also come along for the ride, delivering verse-of-the-year contenders and matching the song’s mellowed-out energy.
Blaqbonez’s new album, ‘Sex Over Love’ is scheduled for release on the 30th of April.
You can watch the video below;
