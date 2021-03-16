On March 16, 2021, Barry Jhay’s legal team, led by Tope Salami Jatalah reached out to Pulse Nigeria and offered evidence that purports to exonerate their client, the Headies-winning Nigerian artist.

In a report conducted on March 7, 2021 and signed by Police Superintendent, Albert K. Tang from the Office of the District Commander Ghana Police Service, Adabraka-Accra and Tope Salami Esq. on March 15, 2021, details were revealed.

How did Kashy die?

The document revealed that on March 7, 2021, 27-year-old Kashy Godson who was born Babatunde Michael Abiodun, his girlfriend and Barry Jhay checked into a three-bedroom apartment Beauford Bridge Hotel, Adabraka, Accra.

Barry Jhay and a Ghanaian producer were recording in a separate room when Kashy’s girlfriend rushed in to tell Barry Jhay that Kashy was behaving abnormally.

An apprehensive Barry Jhay then reportedly sought to check what was going on, so he rushed into the room, where Kashy became violent and attacked him with a water closet cover, a pressing iron and also pulled out a gun.

Upon seeing this, Barry Jhay reportedly ran away from the scene.

The report also claims that an occupant of the nearby apartment rushed to see the cause of the rancour and waited outside for thirty minutes from where he/she saw Godson jump from his balcony.

Was Barry Jhay involved in Kashy’s death?

In a video that ends at 12:42:39 am on Sunday, March 2, 2021, Barry Jhay can be seen exiting the hotel in perceived anger at 12:42:06. At 12:42:19 am, Barry Jhay can be seen outside the building pointing back at the building, possibly ranting.

At 12:53:16 am, Kashy can be seen falling to his death.

Result of investigation

The cause of death, according to Medical Pathologist, Dr. O. Owusu Afriyie are;

Severe head injury Fall from height

Case docket has since been closed and Barry Jhay ceases to be a suspect.

Another statement, signed by Tope Salami ESQ. and Barry Jhay restates the terms of the police report.

Pulse Nigeria has since reached out to the Office of the District Commander Ghana Police Service, Adabraka-Accra to get more clarity on the matter.

UPDATE: The Office of the District Commander, Ghana Police Service, Adabraka-Accra just ascertained the story.