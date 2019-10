Date: October 18, 2019

Artist: Victor AD

Song Title: Kpo Kpo Didi

Genre: Afrobeats

Producer: Kulboy Beats

Album: Red Eye EP

Video Director: TG Omori

Label: SJW Entertainment

Details/Takeaway: The video is released after he released his new single, 'Too Much Money.' This song was on his recently released EP, Red Eye.

