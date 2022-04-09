Victony to drop Outlaw EP on May 6th

Anthony Victor, better known as Victony, a Nigerian singer and songwriter, has announced that his next project, 'Outlaw,' will be released on May 6th. After Saturn (2020), Dark Times (2021), and Nataria (2021), this will be his fourth extended play.
Announcing this on his Instagram, Victony wrote,
"We’ve been through it. The story goes on.
OUTLAW E.P, MAY 6TH."
Victony's upcoming 'Outlaw EP' will be the follow-up to his already popular single 'Apollo.'
