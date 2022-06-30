'Many Man' premiered on Thursday 30th June 2022 and it sees Victony's join Ayra Starr and Oxlade as stars who have recently premiered new singles on A Colors Show.
Victony premieres new single 'Many Man' on A Colors Show
Fast-rising Afrobeats sensation Victony has premiered a new single 'Many Man' on A Colors Show on YouTube.
Recommended articles
The single offers a sonorous recollection of Victony's rise to fame and his believe in his talent and in providence as he continues to aim for the top. Listeners will enjoy his soothing vocals and delectable melody which he uses to once again deliver an enjoyable song.
WATCH 'MANY MAN' ON A COLORS SHOW BELOW.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng