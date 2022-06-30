RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Victony premieres new single 'Many Man' on A Colors Show

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

Fast-rising Afrobeats sensation Victony has premiered a new single 'Many Man' on A Colors Show on YouTube.

Victony on A Colors Show
Victony on A Colors Show

'Many Man' premiered on Thursday 30th June 2022 and it sees Victony's join Ayra Starr and Oxlade as stars who have recently premiered new singles on A Colors Show.

Recommended articles

The single offers a sonorous recollection of Victony's rise to fame and his believe in his talent and in providence as he continues to aim for the top. Listeners will enjoy his soothing vocals and delectable melody which he uses to once again deliver an enjoyable song.

WATCH 'MANY MAN' ON A COLORS SHOW BELOW.

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Victony premieres new single 'Many Man' on A Colors Show

Victony premieres new single 'Many Man' on A Colors Show

Fiyin Gambo’s ‘The Blood Covenant’ trends on Amazon Prime Video

Fiyin Gambo’s ‘The Blood Covenant’ trends on Amazon Prime Video

Portable reports himself to police after giving order to beat up young man

Portable reports himself to police after giving order to beat up young man

Why celebrity marriages don’t work [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Why celebrity marriages don’t work [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

'I spoke the truth' - JJC Skillz's son Benito reacts to dad's split with Funke Akindele

'I spoke the truth' - JJC Skillz's son Benito reacts to dad's split with Funke Akindele

Naira Marley releases raunchy video for 'Jo dada'

Naira Marley releases raunchy video for 'Jo dada'

Timeline of Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz's marriage

Timeline of Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz's marriage

Timaya is focused on securing the bag with new single 'Get My Money Right'

Timaya is focused on securing the bag with new single 'Get My Money Right'

P-Square, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Ckay, Kizz Daniel, among Afrobeats line up for Afronation

P-Square, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Ckay, Kizz Daniel, among Afrobeats line up for Afronation

Trending

Wizkid and Tems among winners at 2022 BET Awards: See the complete list of winners

Tems accepting her award at the 2022 BET

Wizkid records historic win at the 2022 BET Awards

Wizkid, Tems

"I was a one time mechanic", says Khaid as he narrates how Sydney Talker discovered him

Khaid and Sydney

"I want to perform Buga at the world cup with a mass choir" Kizz Daniel says

Kizz Daniel