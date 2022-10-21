Victony is Nigeria's first-ever Spotify singles artist

'Dami Duro', the breakout smash by Davido, is a song that’s familiar to just about every Afrobeats fan. Released in 2012 on his debut album, 'Omo Baba Olowo', the track is still a staple at Afrobeats raves and club nights across Africa.

Speaking about the importance of the song, Victony says:

“Dami Duro is a really beautiful song by Davido. My favorite part of the track is the hook. It’s very audacious, it’s so powerful. I really, really love that. With the Spotify Singles version, we wanted to do something really different to make it more of a classic and give it this disco feel - I’d say ‘Grandpa Ebelebe’ style.”

To celebrate the legacy of Nigeria’s rich music history, Spotify is unveiling reimagined renditions of what many consider modern-day Nigerian classics, performed by selected artists. A first for Spotify Africa, the covers reflect Spotify’s commitment to being the global hub for the discovery and growth of Nigerian music.