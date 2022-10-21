RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Victony is Nigeria's first-ever Spotify singles artist

Victony, the rising Nigerian artist and Spotify RADAR Africa alumnus, is releasing the first-ever Spotify Single from Nigeria, a cover of Davido’s 'Dami Duro'. The cover, available exclusively on Spotify, is a disco-inspired take on the classic decade-old club banger by Davido.

Victony - Spotify Single

Victony first stepped onto the music scene with his mixtape 'The Outlaw King'. With origins in producing Rap music, he has since progressed to a versatile mix of Afrobeats, R&B, Trap, and Afropop sounds. In 2021, he continued to convert ears with acclaimed singles like ‘Pray’ and the Mayorkun hit single, ‘Holy Father’. His most recent body of work, Outlaw EP, released in May this year, produced the introspective track 'Kolomental', and the viral sensation, 'Soweto' which have amassed millions of streams on Spotify.

'Dami Duro', the breakout smash by Davido, is a song that’s familiar to just about every Afrobeats fan. Released in 2012 on his debut album, 'Omo Baba Olowo', the track is still a staple at Afrobeats raves and club nights across Africa.

Speaking about the importance of the song, Victony says:

“Dami Duro is a really beautiful song by Davido. My favorite part of the track is the hook. It’s very audacious, it’s so powerful. I really, really love that. With the Spotify Singles version, we wanted to do something really different to make it more of a classic and give it this disco feel - I’d say ‘Grandpa Ebelebe’ style.”

To celebrate the legacy of Nigeria’s rich music history, Spotify is unveiling reimagined renditions of what many consider modern-day Nigerian classics, performed by selected artists. A first for Spotify Africa, the covers reflect Spotify’s commitment to being the global hub for the discovery and growth of Nigerian music.

To check out Victony’s cover of 'Dami Duro' and discover more Spotify Singles, music lovers can visit here.

