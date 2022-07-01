Victony announced as second featured Nigerian artist for COLORSxSTUDIOS and Spotify’s partnership

RADAR Africa supports emerging musicians from the continent by exposing them to new audiences worldwide — a product of this programme is the Spotify RADAR Africa playlist, curated for those who want to discover new music from across the continent. Partnered alongside Spotify RADAR is COLORSxSTUDIOS, a widely-popular global music platform that showcases up-and-coming artists through their distinctive video performances.

The eagerly-awaited announcement of the second featured artist from Nigeria is chart-topping rising star Victony.

For his COLORS performance Victony shares his vibrant and inspiring new single, 'Many Man'. The track comes off the back of his previous EP, 'Outlaw EP', which had listeners in anticipation for his next project.

Commenting on the announcement, Victony said “I’m grateful for the support from COLORS x Spotify, and I'm more than excited to be a part of the new generation that's pushing the African sound beyond borders. We've only just begun.”