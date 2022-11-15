Details: At the UNTWO World Tourism Organisation Global Conference which held in Lagos on 14th November 2022, Nigeria's Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo alluded to a selection of Afrobeats hits in his speech and even went as far as singing parts of the song.
Vice President Osinbajo thrills guests with his rendition of Burna Boy's, 'Last Last'
Nigeria's second citizen Prof. Yemi Osinbajo tapped into his artistic side as he entertained guests with his rendition of Burna Boy's 'Last Last', Kizz Daniel 'Buga', and Asake's 'Organize'.
During his speech, the VP sang the captivating chorus of Burna Boy's hit single 'Last Last' and the guests were kind enough to back him up. Osinbajo described the song as a great single that conveyed the message - all is well that ends well.
He talked about how Burna Boy performed the hit single before a sold-out concert of 70,000 people in a Scandinavian country who all sang along without even knowing the meaning.
He also sang the famous chorus of Kizz Daniel's international hit song 'Buga' as he made the point that music is a global language that defiles language barriers.
Asake's 'Organize' also made the set list of Vice President Osinbajo who explored the track's lyrics "Some of us are wise. Every other person overwise" which he describes as street slang in his speech.
The guests cheered as the VP sang these songs and it would appear that he might have earned himself some fans. Perhaps the VP might consider a career in music when he vacates the Statehouse in 2023.
