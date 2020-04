On April 2, 2020, veteran Nigerian rapper, Pherowshuz returned with his 13-track mixtape, 'King David.'

The mixtape features nine artists including Morell, JayDizzle, Grandsun and more. This comes after For The Culture, his collaborative album with Terry Tha Rapman. That was released in 2019 and it was named one of the best rap albums of first half 2019 by Pulse Nigeria.

You can play 'King David (Mixtape)' by Pherowshuz here;