RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Superstar music producer Shizzi teases upcoming single featuring Fireboy

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

Veteran music producer Shizzi has taken to his Instagram page to tease his upcoming single 'Jet Ski' which features Afrobeats superstar Fireboy and South African sensation Focalistic.

Fireboy, Shizzy, Focalistic
Fireboy, Shizzy, Focalistic

Shizzi is the producer behind some of Afrobeats' greatest hits including Davido's 'Dami Duro' and Fireboy's 'Peru' amongst other numerous singles.

Recommended articles

'Jet Ski' will be Shizzi's first release of 2022 and with the caliber of the artists he has recruited for the single, there's no doubt that the single will be a special one.

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Afrobeats legend P-Square teases new single

Afrobeats legend P-Square teases new single

Superstar music producer Shizzi teases upcoming single featuring Fireboy

Superstar music producer Shizzi teases upcoming single featuring Fireboy

Flagboy releases debut EP titled 'Life'

Flagboy releases debut EP titled 'Life'

Hennessy Artistry VS Class: PDSTRN emerges winner of season VIII!!

Hennessy Artistry VS Class: PDSTRN emerges winner of season VIII!!

Jaido P releases new rap single 'Reason Much'

Jaido P releases new rap single 'Reason Much'

Gyakie drops sultry video for her new single 'Something'

Gyakie drops sultry video for her new single 'Something'

'Phyno and I Have A Great Chemistry' fast-rising rapper Ifex G says about upcoming single

'Phyno and I Have A Great Chemistry' fast-rising rapper Ifex G says about upcoming single

Krizbeatz recruits Bella Shmurda & Rayvanny for 'Wild Party'

Krizbeatz recruits Bella Shmurda & Rayvanny for 'Wild Party'

Ms Banks releases new Afrobeats single

Ms Banks releases new Afrobeats single

Trending

Billboard announces Wizkid as longest charting African artist, 'Essence' as longest charting African song

Wizkid

"Wizkid and I have been friends for 15 years" Chris Brown says on new single with Wizkid

Chris Brown, Wizkid

Video Director, TG Omori slams Twitter influencer over Kizz Daniel's 'Buga' video

TG Omori, Daniel Regha

"I want to perform Buga at the world cup with a mass choir" Kizz Daniel says

Kizz Daniel