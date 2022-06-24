Shizzi is the producer behind some of Afrobeats' greatest hits including Davido's 'Dami Duro' and Fireboy's 'Peru' amongst other numerous singles.
Superstar music producer Shizzi teases upcoming single featuring Fireboy
Veteran music producer Shizzi has taken to his Instagram page to tease his upcoming single 'Jet Ski' which features Afrobeats superstar Fireboy and South African sensation Focalistic.
'Jet Ski' will be Shizzi's first release of 2022 and with the caliber of the artists he has recruited for the single, there's no doubt that the single will be a special one.
