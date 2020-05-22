This means many artists might be losing potential income from their music videos.

Musicians in Nigeria are known to be very enterprising and desire to gain an international reputation or at least be able to reach out to their fans in the diaspora or acquire new fans through their music like musicians such as Burna Boy, Tekno, Waje, Cobhams Asuquo and others.

VerseOne Distribution - Why Nigerian musicians are losing revenue on their music videos

In the music industry today VerseOne Distribution is one of the very few digital music distribution platforms that allows artistes to distribute musical works to up to 280 store endpoints including digital streaming, digital downloads, airlines, prisons and correctional facilities in the US among others, of particular advantage is the advanced distribution of music videos to major music video platforms.

On March 29, 2018, Apple rolled out its “music videos” section on apple music making it possible for its users to watch music videos within the apple iTunes app. As of June 2019, Apple iTunes had 60 million subscribers worldwide and 255 million paid streams. As of April 2020, iTunes offers 60 million songs, 25,000 TV shows, and 65,000. Submitting music videos to this pool allows paid iTunes subscribers to watch music videos without having to leave the platform.

On the other hand, on Spotify, there are 286 million monthly active users according to the company's Q1 2020 report. Of these, 130 million were Spotify Premium subscribers, while Spotify may be one of the more popular streaming platforms among young people, it doesn’t yet allow for distribution of music videos.

Tidal which currently has about 240,000 music videos and present in 53 countries is gradually turning itself into a significant video hosting platform and a major source of video content for its 5 million users (estimated).

It is worth noting that Amazon is currently the highest paying digital streaming platform for artists and amazon music video pays 35% more per music video stream compared to audio. With 55 million users, Amazon is positioned to overtake Apple Music and its 60 million subscribers to become the second-biggest music streaming service in the world, behind only Spotify, which reported having 130 million paying subscribers and 286 million total monthly users as of January 2020.

VerseOne Distribution is uniquely positioned to help record labels and artistes take advantage of these unique opportunities to maximize their income generation and earn more royalties on their musical works.

If you are currently using a local music distribution service you should ask them to clarify their offerings for video distribution, otherwise, for a truly global music distribution service for both audio and video assets, consider joining VerseOne Distribution.

How to Distribute your music on VerseOne Distribution

Visit http://verseone.net Navigate to http://verseone.net/enter-distribution fill a short application to tell them about your music and catalog. Their onboarding quality control team reviews your application. Once you are approved, a contract will be sent to you via email for signing. After contract signing the onboarding process begins, and account is created on the platform to allow you upload your own music, view analytics and access royalties.

Supporting services provided by VerseOne Distribution includes the following

Improved video encoding and delivery. Daily analytics for both streams and downloads from Spotify Insights, Apple Music Insights, Deezer Insights, Amazon Insights, Pandora Insights on every product released on our platform. Improved playlist pitching. 5. Free UPC/ISRC codes. Improved assets customization, and delivery options. Audio tracks can be distributed to 280 delivery store endpoints. We hope you have a fulfilling experience at VerseOne Distribution.

