Artist: Vector

Album Title: Vibes Before T.E.S.L.I.M : The Journey To Self Discovery

Genre: Hip-Hop, Rap, afro-pop

Date of Release: November 29, 2019

Label: GRAP Music

Producers: Sally Smoke, Spaceboy Mercury, VSix, Mr. Klebb, Kid Konnect, Masterkraft, DYC, Cubix, YinxDJInx, Vector

Album Art:

Vector releases 'Vibes Before TESLIM.' (Twitter/VectorThaVIPER)

Length: 13 Songs, 40 minutes

Features: 0

Tracklist:

Vector releases 'Vibes Before TESLIM.' (Twitter/VectorThaVIPER)

Details/Takeaway: The album is a prequel to Vector's third studio album, T.E.S.L.I.M. The album comes months after it was promised and months after visualizers were put on YouTube. Initially, it was said to be an EP.

You can listen to the album on Apple Music HERE.