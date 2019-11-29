Artist: Vector
Album Title: Vibes Before T.E.S.L.I.M : The Journey To Self Discovery
Genre: Hip-Hop, Rap, afro-pop
Date of Release: November 29, 2019
Label: GRAP Music
Producers: Sally Smoke, Spaceboy Mercury, VSix, Mr. Klebb, Kid Konnect, Masterkraft, DYC, Cubix, YinxDJInx, Vector
Album Art:
Length: 13 Songs, 40 minutes
Features: 0
Tracklist:
Details/Takeaway: The album is a prequel to Vector's third studio album, T.E.S.L.I.M. The album comes months after it was promised and months after visualizers were put on YouTube. Initially, it was said to be an EP.
You can listen to the album on Apple Music HERE.