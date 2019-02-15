Vector is out with his first single for the year, This Vector Sef.

Vector is the angry veteran on his latest record as he take time to address those he calls ''Fake a** rappers.''

The song which serves a teaser ahead of his upcoming EP, ''Vibes Before Teslim'' scheduled for release later in June, sees Vector throwing subliminal shots at his target as he laces his verse melodiously on the laidback beat before going ahead to declare himself a legend.

https://itunes.apple.com/ng/album/this-vector-sef-single/1451946991