Artist: Vector featuring Davido

Song Title: Comfort

Genre: Afrobeats, Pon Pon, Panegyric, Folk

Album: T.E.S.L.I.M

Date of release: November 14, 2019

Label: Hypertek

Producer: VStix

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: On a chant-heavy folk song, Davido and Vector promise to make a girl comfortable.

Ratings: 8.5/10

