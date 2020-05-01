On May 1, 2020, an EP titled ‘Crossroads’ by Nigerian rapper, Vector tha Viper will be available for pre-order on streaming platforms. This EP will be a follow up to his last 9-track EP, ‘VIBES Before T.E.S.L.I.M.’

The 5-track EP which he makes in collaboration with Mastaa features DJ Neptune, DJ Magnum and Sun X Rain. Production is handled by Vector, Mastaa and Self. This also comes after Vector released the video to his 2019 single, ‘Comfort’ featuring Davido.

You can pre-order the EP HERE.

Wurld premieres new single, ‘Ghost Town’ on Colors TV

Artist: Wurld

Song Title: Ghost

Genre: R&B, Reggae

Album: TBA

Date of release: April 20, 2020

Label: Universal Music

Producer: TBA

Video Director: Colors

Details/Takeaway: This is Wurld’s second single of the year and his first appearance on Colors TV.

You can watch the performances below;