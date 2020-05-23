Artist: Vector and Masterkraft (Mastaa)
Album Title: Crossroads EP
Genre: Emo, Rapfrobeat, Afro-pop. Alternative
Date of Release: May 22, 2020
Producers: Masterkraft, Self, Vector
Album Art:
Length: 5 Tracks
Features: 3 - DJ Neptune, DJ Magnum and Sun X Rain.
Tracklist:
Label: GRAP Musik
Details/Takeaway: The EP was announced a couple of weeks ago as a collaborative effort between Vector and longtime producer and friend, Masterkraft. The EP also marks the continued evolution of Vector.
You can listen to the EP HERE.