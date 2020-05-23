Artist: Vector and Masterkraft (Mastaa)

Album Title: Crossroads EP

Genre: Emo, Rapfrobeat, Afro-pop. Alternative

Date of Release: May 22, 2020

Producers: Masterkraft, Self, Vector

Album Art:

Length: 5 Tracks

Features: 3 - DJ Neptune, DJ Magnum and Sun X Rain.

Tracklist:

Label: GRAP Musik

Details/Takeaway: The EP was announced a couple of weeks ago as a collaborative effort between Vector and longtime producer and friend, Masterkraft. The EP also marks the continued evolution of Vector.

