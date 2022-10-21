Artist: Vector & Crackermallo
Vector & Crackermallo combines for new single 'Insomnia'
Award-winning rapper Vector and ace producer Crackermallo has combine for a new single they call 'Insomnia'.
Song Title: Insomnia
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: October 21th, 2022
Producer: Crackermallo
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 2 minutes 46 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Grap Entertainment
Details/Takeaway: Vector is one of Africa's finest rapper and for this conscious single that recalls the tragic events of the #ENDSARS protest of October, 20th 2020, he joins forces with Crackermallo.
