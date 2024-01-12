Vector & Bella Shmurda shares vulnerability on 'If They Are Real'

Vector, a veteran in the game, has become more vocal over the past years. He shifted his focus from mainstream dominance to cultural enlightenment. For his latest effort, he collaborates with Bella Shmurda for the reflective record 'If They Are Real'.

A candid expression of life-based on experience. Vector starts the record with the lines "In my life, Jah open my eyes."

He says "There are the battles and the victories in every story; The duality of both sides of the coin in all honesty amidst all the lies and fake truth."

'If They Are Real' is more than just an enjoyable track. It offers a personal account, narrating the experiences and stories of people and places, whether real or fictional.

Vector and Bella Shmurda reveal their fears, hopes, advice, and perspectives that motivate them.

Bella Shmurda delivers the hook as he sings "So many fake people, closing in in my life, oh, but jah open my eyes If they’re real ose ba mi"

In his singing, Bella Shmurda’s vocals convey the weight of vulnerability. He opens up to the emotions of living "I just want to live, I no come to kill, I just want to give to the poor and the rich, I just want to live my life to the peak."

