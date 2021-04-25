Vclef takes it to another level with a classic hit titled "Right Now"

As the industry takes a new dimension with upgrades in sounds, vocals, content etc, 2Bad music Worldwide's c.e.o and front act Vclef returns with his usual scheme of consistency but this time with a different kind of vibe and class as promised by Vclef.

Vclef who has been enjoying massive international recognitions and airplay's all over Nigeria has released another classic hit titled "Right now".

Pulse Nigeria

The song which is produced by one of Africa's most prolific sound engineer Foreign groove a.k.a international flakes is a must listen. Right Now is a classic tune with great lyrical content and wonderful composition.

The song which happens to be Vclef's recent hit has all it takes to drive your blues away as it's already the talk of the internet and causing massive trends already, it's is officially out on all digital platforms and is already doing great numbers. Stream, comment and also don't hesitate to share to music lovers.

Follow Vclef also on all social media platforms to get an up to date information on his projects.