Single Vclef has gotten some buzz especially with the release of '5 & 6' and 'Leg Over' which are still enjoying airplay around the country.

Despite those small success, Vclef isn't resting on his laurels and has come out with another single.

The new single, ‘Body on me’ has been released ahead of his upcoming debut Extended Project(EP).

The song is produced by Foreign groove and features regular collaborator Blessedbwoy.

'Body On Me' is available on all major music sites worldwide including Audiomack.