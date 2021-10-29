Vault Hill names M.I Abaga as Creative Director

M.I Abaga is a multi-award winning rap artist with an impeccable track record not just as a creative, but also as a leader. Having started off as a rap artist with Chocolate City, a record label based in Nigeria, he rose to become the CEO of the label where he spearheaded a major partnership with Warner Music Group.

The partnership brought more exposure to the African music scene and created a platform where African talents could showcase themselves to the world. He currently serves as the CEO of TASCK - a creative agency committed to changing the world with electrifying ideas that creates visibility for individuals and organisations.

“The addition of M.I Abaga to our executive team is a step in the right direction to pivot our brand and metaverse for growth, foster our culture, values and ethos as an organisation”. Jimi Daodu, Vault Hill’s CEO said. “His charisma, poetic vision and creativity are the qualities that make him perfect for us at Vault Hill. M.I Abaga was a natural choice for us, we are pleased to have him on board and we look forward to what is to come”.

With a passion fused with creativity and technology, M.I Abaga was part of the Binance 100 Creators campaign that promoted innovative creators from around the world and showcased NFT pieces across different cultures. By joining Vault Hill, M.I Abaga has taken a step further in becoming a true ambassador of innovation in the creative space.

M.I Abaga said “In the age of digitization and cutting edge technology, creativity in business precipitates uniqueness and I am honoured to be joining Vault Hill as the Creative Director. Together we will transform the way humans interact in a virtual world”

As Vault Hill works towards launching both its Metaverse and NFT marketplace, M.I Abaga is well-positioned to lead the creative direction of these product lines and also serve as a bridge between the organisation and creatives globally.