Valentine's Day: 10 timeless Nigerian love songs you should add to your playlist

1. D'banj - 'Fall in Love'

This love song captures the feeling that comes with falling helplessly and hopelessly in love. It helps your partner know how much you're consumed by their love.

2. Wande Coal - 'Olulufe'

The sensual vocals, the captivating lyrics, the adulating words, and the delightful melody combine to make this song a must-have on your valentine's playlist.

3. P-Sqaure - 'Ifunaya'

This classic love song is a perfect feature to add some Afrobeats variety to your playlist as it allows you to tell your lover how much you adore them in Igbo, pidgin, and English.

4. 2baba - 'True Love'

This song is a delightful way to celebrate the trials your love has faced and overcome even as you and your partner promise each other a renewal of your undying love.

5. Banky W - 'Strong Thing'

Let this song take you on a trip to discover the depth of your love for your partner.

6. Lagbaja ft Ego - 'Never Far Away'

This classic record is a masterclass in duets and the sheer richness of the composition makes it a perfect soundtrack in which to relish the feeling of love.

7. Tosin Martin - 'Olo Mi'

The message of the everlasting love it sends, the consuming feeling it inspires, and the age defiling barrier of its quality make it an all-time valentine's special song.

8. Onyeka Onwenu - 'You and I'

Roll back the years with this classic love song that will allow older couples to rediscover the spark of their young love.

9. Shola Allyson - 'Eji Owuro'

Celebrate your partner with this song that promises a love so true, so pure, and timeless.

10. CKay - 'Love Nwantiti'