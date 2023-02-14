ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Valentine's Day: 10 timeless Nigerian love songs you should add to your playlist

Adeayo Adebiyi

Love is one of the major themes in music and in the Nigerian music industry, there's a long list of hit love songs that capture this special feeling.

Valentine's Day 10 timeless Nigerian love songs you should add to your playlist
Valentine's Day 10 timeless Nigerian love songs you should add to your playlist

No matter the elaborate or thoughtful valentine's gift you have planned out, it's incomplete without music. So, here is a list of 10 timeless Nigerian love songs to soundtrack your day:

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

1. D'banj - 'Fall in Love'

This love song captures the feeling that comes with falling helplessly and hopelessly in love. It helps your partner know how much you're consumed by their love.

2. Wande Coal - 'Olulufe'

The sensual vocals, the captivating lyrics, the adulating words, and the delightful melody combine to make this song a must-have on your valentine's playlist.

3. P-Sqaure - 'Ifunaya'

This classic love song is a perfect feature to add some Afrobeats variety to your playlist as it allows you to tell your lover how much you adore them in Igbo, pidgin, and English.

4. 2baba - 'True Love'

This song is a delightful way to celebrate the trials your love has faced and overcome even as you and your partner promise each other a renewal of your undying love.

5. Banky W - 'Strong Thing'

Let this song take you on a trip to discover the depth of your love for your partner.

6. Lagbaja ft Ego - 'Never Far Away'

This classic record is a masterclass in duets and the sheer richness of the composition makes it a perfect soundtrack in which to relish the feeling of love.

7. Tosin Martin - 'Olo Mi'

The message of the everlasting love it sends, the consuming feeling it inspires, and the age defiling barrier of its quality make it an all-time valentine's special song.

8. Onyeka Onwenu - 'You and I'

Roll back the years with this classic love song that will allow older couples to rediscover the spark of their young love.

9. Shola Allyson - 'Eji Owuro'

Celebrate your partner with this song that promises a love so true, so pure, and timeless.

10. CKay - 'Love Nwantiti'

Soundtrack your valentine with this modern timeless record that took Afrobeats to the nooks and crannies of the world.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Valentine's Day: OAP Do2dtun pens heartfelt letter to his children

Valentine's Day: OAP Do2dtun pens heartfelt letter to his children

Rexxie drop 'Abracadabra' remix featuring Wizkid

Rexxie drop 'Abracadabra' remix featuring Wizkid

Valentine’s Day: Chocolate City announces special playlist for Love & Chocolate campaign

Valentine’s Day: Chocolate City announces special playlist for "Love & Chocolate" campaign

Valentine's Day: 10 perfect Nigerian songs for the Booless

Valentine's Day: 10 perfect Nigerian songs for the Booless

Actress Iyabo Ojo names Peter Obi as preferred presidential candidate

Actress Iyabo Ojo names Peter Obi as preferred presidential candidate

Uncovering the Heart of Valentine's Day: Google Trends shows Nigeria leading the way in search for love in 2023

Uncovering the Heart of Valentine's Day: Google Trends shows Nigeria leading the way in search for love in 2023

Valentine's Day: Mike Bamiloye shares what will happen to men and women tonight

Valentine's Day: Mike Bamiloye shares what will happen to men and women tonight

Valentine's Day: 10 timeless Nigerian love songs you should add to your playlist

Valentine's Day: 10 timeless Nigerian love songs you should add to your playlist

Valentine's Day: DJ Cuppy shares romantic gifts from fiancé Ryan Taylor

Valentine's Day: DJ Cuppy shares romantic gifts from fiancé Ryan Taylor

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

These women have Grammy affiliations

Is Tems really the first Nigerian woman to win a Grammy?

Rapper AKA shot dead in drive-by shooting (Instagram/Akaworldwide)

South African rapper AKA shot dead in Durban

Burna Boy, Asake, Tems

Burna Boy, Asake, Tems, Black Sherif win Soundcity MVP awards 2023 [See Full Winners List]

Flavour, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Lagbaja, Simi

Top 10 male and female duets in the Nigerian music Industry since 2000