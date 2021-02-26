Fused with elements of Afrosoul and House music; ‘Don’t Want Your Love’ is the perfect after Valentines Jam; a love song with a twist.

She is bold, she is daring as she sings, ‘‘No, I don’twant your love." In her words, “Don’t Want Your Love’ is about knowing your worth and not accepting every proposal you get because you deserve better.”

‘Don’t Want Your Love’ is a collaborative track produced by Ubuntu Brothers and written by Valerie Sibanda with co-writing contributions from the Inkredible Muzik team; Charlie Kay & O-25..

Valee Music releases soulful Amapiano record, 'Don't Want Your Love.' (TBD)

The collaboration takes us across borders from the United Kingdom to South Africa where the talented producers known as Lethabo Mahlangu & Keorapetse Modiba are from.

Valee Music graced the track with her powerful vocals to match an equally awesome beat.

With all the collaborative efforts to the track, ‘Don’t Want Your Love’ embodies the rich African musical element that makes it sound like an absolute hit song to rock the airwaves in preparation for more music from the creative zone of Valee Music.

Now available on all music platforms - https://valee-music.ffm.to/dontwantyourlove