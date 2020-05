Artist: Vader

Song Title: You Garru Be Kidding Me

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap, Afro-Pop

Album: TBA

Date of release: April 31, 2020

Label: WeTalkSound

Producer: B-Banks

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway:The song is made in the chant and response devotion to sarcasm mould of the classic song, 'Joor Oh.' That sarcasm is also built on hyperbolic expressions.

You can listen to the song below;