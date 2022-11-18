Artist: DJ Tunez
DJ Tunez and Wande Coal release new Amapiano jam, 'Flex'
Famous disc jockey DJ Tunez and Afrobeats virtuoso Wande Coal has combined for a new Amapiano single they call 'Flex'.
Recommended articles
Song Title: Flex
Genre: Amapiano
Date of Release: November 18th, 2022
Producer: Magicsticks
Song Art:
Length: 2 minutes 54 seconds
Features: 1 - Wande Coal
Label: BT Music World Wide
Details/Takeaway: Long term collaborators DJ Tunez and Wande Coal returns with a new Amapiano jam produced by the talented hit maker Magicsticks. Wande Coal offers his infectious vocals and captivating melody which combines with the punchy beat for a tingling tune.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng