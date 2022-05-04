The band, ARB, consists of Anthony Osunde (Dr.T), Odenose Dele-Damisa (OD), and Ifeoluwa Adedeji (Ifektive) and they have always been passionately driven by the live music experience and spontaneity, hence the diversity of their sound. The unique vibe of their songs connects deeply with the souls of listeners, binding soulful melodies with social consciousness.
Urban-African Music band ARB teams up with Made Kuti on new release 'Advance Slavery'
Following the success of hit singles such as "If you love me, Nimaya and I Dey your back," ARB music band collaborates with Grammy-nominated Afrobeat singer and instrumentalist Made Kuti to release their latest song, 'ADVANCE SLAVERY.'
The new single, 'Advance Slavery' centers on the struggle from mental slavery & discrimination and it is an energetic Afrobeat song that captures the muted voices of the Youth.
With the current state of the country, songs like this fills up the void in citizens as it centers around the dangers of a fixed mindset & youth profiling.
This collaborative feature kicks off the music year for the band ahead of the forthcoming EP and they have several interesting songs their fans will love.
Stream Advance Slavery featuring Made Kuti and share with friends.
