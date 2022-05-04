RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Urban-African Music band ARB teams up with Made Kuti on new release 'Advance Slavery'

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Following the success of hit singles such as "If you love me, Nimaya and I Dey your back," ARB music band collaborates with Grammy-nominated Afrobeat singer and instrumentalist Made Kuti to release their latest song, 'ADVANCE SLAVERY.'

ARB Music Band x Made Kuti Cover Page
ARB Music Band x Made Kuti Cover Page

The band, ARB, consists of Anthony Osunde (Dr.T), Odenose Dele-Damisa (OD), and Ifeoluwa Adedeji (Ifektive) and they have always been passionately driven by the live music experience and spontaneity, hence the diversity of their sound. The unique vibe of their songs connects deeply with the souls of listeners, binding soulful melodies with social consciousness.

Recommended articles

The new single, 'Advance Slavery' centers on the struggle from mental slavery & discrimination and it is an energetic Afrobeat song that captures the muted voices of the Youth.

ARB Music Band
ARB Music Band Pulse Nigeria

With the current state of the country, songs like this fills up the void in citizens as it centers around the dangers of a fixed mindset & youth profiling.

This collaborative feature kicks off the music year for the band ahead of the forthcoming EP and they have several interesting songs their fans will love.

Stream Advance Slavery featuring Made Kuti and share with friends.

---

#FeatureByARB

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Embark on magical adventures with Cartoon Network’s original new series, We Baby Bears, premiering on 17 April

Embark on magical adventures with Cartoon Network’s original new series, We Baby Bears, premiering on 17 April

Urban-African Music band ARB teams up with Made Kuti on new release 'Advance Slavery'

Urban-African Music band ARB teams up with Made Kuti on new release 'Advance Slavery'

Kizz Daniel and Tekno release new single 'Buga'

Kizz Daniel and Tekno release new single 'Buga'

Itohan and Faith give final performances as Omawumi makes special guest judge appearance

Itohan and Faith give final performances as Omawumi makes special guest judge appearance

My biggest fear is suffer - Mavin records new star, Boy Spyce

"My biggest fear is suffer" - Mavin records new star, Boy Spyce

Post Malone expecting 1st child with longtime girlfriend

Post Malone expecting 1st child with longtime girlfriend

‘Bad Comments’ sequel,’The Crusader’ to begin filming in July

‘Bad Comments’ sequel,’The Crusader’ to begin filming in July

'I’m not married ooo' - Comedian Mr Macaroni confesses

'I’m not married ooo' - Comedian Mr Macaroni confesses

Filming kicks off for Ifan Michael’s’Singing Sin’ movie [Exclusive]

Filming kicks off for Ifan Michael’s’Singing Sin’ movie [Exclusive]

Trending

Is MSG performance the crowning moment of Burna Boy’s career so far? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Burna Boy at madison square garden

10 Best moments from Burna Boy's performance at Madison Square Garden

Burna Boy

Burna Boy becomes the first-ever Nigerian to sell out the Madison Square Garden in New York

Burna Boy

Wizkid hints on getting $1 million to headline at the Rolling Loud concert in Toronto

Wizkid in shirts and pants from MM6 Maison Margiela [GQ]