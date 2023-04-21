The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Uptown The Maskking shines on Amapiano cut 'Bellafonte'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Uptown The Maskking is set to announce himself to listeners with his new single 'Bellafonte'.

Uptown the Maskking
Uptown the Maskking

The song combines street-pop lingo and bumbling delivery for a catchy record.

Uptown The Maskking was able to smoothly convey his thought to his love interest who he repeatedly extols for triggering his senses and getting him in a mood to generously show the depth of his desires.

The technique that borrows from South African-styled indigenous music blends smoothly with the Amapiano-driven log drums while the carefully added tender vocals floating underneath combine to lift the musicality.

Listeners will be particularly delighted by the stickiness of the beat and the easy melodies that provide acoustic appeal.

Overall, Bellafonte shines for its simplicity, stickiness, and appeal which makes it a bold statement of intent from Uptown The Maskking.

You can stream 'Bellafonte' HERE

#FeatureByUptownTheMaskking

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

