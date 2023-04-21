Uptown The Maskking shines on Amapiano cut 'Bellafonte'

The song combines street-pop lingo and bumbling delivery for a catchy record.

Uptown The Maskking was able to smoothly convey his thought to his love interest who he repeatedly extols for triggering his senses and getting him in a mood to generously show the depth of his desires.

The technique that borrows from South African-styled indigenous music blends smoothly with the Amapiano-driven log drums while the carefully added tender vocals floating underneath combine to lift the musicality.

ADVERTISEMENT

Listeners will be particularly delighted by the stickiness of the beat and the easy melodies that provide acoustic appeal.

Overall, Bellafonte shines for its simplicity, stickiness, and appeal which makes it a bold statement of intent from Uptown The Maskking.

You can stream 'Bellafonte' HERE