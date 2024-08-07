ADVERTISEMENT
Unreleased songs with Rema, Tems among contents of Drake's leaked files

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nearly 100 gigabytes of Drake content has leaked online.

The Grammy-winning rapper recently had files leaked online with songs and video recordings among the nearly 100 gigabytes of content.

Among the leaked content are unreleased songs featuring Rema and Tems which has sparked excitement from fans online.

The collaboration with Rema rumoured was posted on X (formerlly Twitter) in a video that has Drake playing the song for some of his OVO associates. An old Rema post from 2022 where he talked about his collaboration with Drake has also given credence to the leaked song.

Also shared online was a clip of an unreleased collaboration with Nigerian Grammy winner Tems which is believed to be an alternate version of their collaboration 'Fountain' off Drake's album 'Certified Lover Boy'.

After collaborating on 'Fountain', Tems and Drake will later appear on Future 'Wait For U' which debuted at NO. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and won the Grammy for Best Melodic Rap Performance.

Drake's leaked file has generated excitement from fans who have eagerly awaited new materials from the rapper after his recent beef with Kendrick Lamar.

Following his beef with Kendrick Lamar, Drake is yet to release a song although he has made guest appearances on songs with Sexy Redd and more recently on Gordo's 'Sideways'.

The leaked files might suggest the beginning of another run from the rapper who holds the record as the first artist to surpass 100 billion Spotify streams.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria.

