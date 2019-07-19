TSHEGO is one of the game’s most talented and exciting artists with a signature look and sound that has captured many audiences.

Universal Music Group Africa is proud to announce the signing of the multi-talented Singer, Songwriter and Producer to its already elite roster. His new single ‘No Ties,' from his much anticipated debut album Pink Panther, featuring King Monada debuted on Metro FM with Mo Flava confirming that the Prince of R&B has finally arrived.

Affectionately known as the Pink Panther, Tshego has made the colour a staple in his branding. Born in Atlanta, Georgia to South African parents, he later moved to Mahikeng where he starting writing his own music at the age 13 and by the time he was 16 had taught himself how to produce.

Originally performing under the name Shag the gorilla, Tshego gained nationwide attention with the release of Hennessy in 2016 followed by a slew of other hits such as Garden, The Vibe along with a number of collaborations with Cassper Nyovest, Gemini Major and Nadia Nakai.