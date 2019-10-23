When you think about the things you have experienced in life; the good, the bad, the scary, the inexplicable, and yet you end up better than okay, there are moments when you ask yourself this question "how did I manage to do that?"

This question I also ask myself one too many times, and the response I get is this; It is God all the way. So I am using this song to remind us that it is not by our power or our might BUT BY GOD. So in my dialect I am saying Baba mi "KU ISHE".

UniekGrace is back with a spanking new single -"KU ISHE"

KU ISHE. Produced by Pegguy Tabu and written by UniekGrace. Listen here https://www.uniekgracemusic.com/product/kuishe/

