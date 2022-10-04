RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

UC Dray drops new single 'Third Floor' featuring Lupo & Jeriq

Adeayo Adebiyi

Uchechukwu Ihejiene professionally known as UC Dray, is a Nigerian singer and songwriter. He began writing music at the age of 14 when he was introduced to the college choir during his Secondary School days.

UC Dray - Third Floor
UC Dray - Third Floor

UC Dray grew up accustomed to music from Phil Collins, Fela, Micheal Jackson, Sean Paul, Eve, Craig David, Destiny's Child, 2pac, Chris Brown and a host of others.

Recommended articles

Often describing himself as the leader of The Ravens , a growing fan base that will soon metamorphose into a global movement, Dray sound is quite distinctive, fusing elements from R&B, Jazz, House, and Afrobeats.

Interestingly, UC Dray kick started his music career in 2018 as an underground artiste, dishing out singles like 'Black Shuga' (2018) 'Agatha' (2020), 'Agbada' (2021) and a host of others released under the record label imprint, ML Entertainment.

The collaborator on this song Ijere Josemaria Chinonso olemevoro, professionally known as Lupo is a Nigerian singer and songwriter born in Enugu ,the south eastern part of the country.

Lupo describes his sound as a fusion of Afrobeats, Hip-Hop, and RnB and kick started his music career while in secondary school, he has been inspired by the works of Wizkid, Olamide, Burna Boy, MoHits, Fireboy, Mayorkun and Omah Lay.

On September 30th, 2022 Lupo released his first global single 'Third Floor' featuring generic Igbo rapper Jeriq under the record label ML Entertainment.

STREAM 'Third Floor' HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

UC Dray drops new single 'Third Floor' featuring Lupo & Jeriq

UC Dray drops new single 'Third Floor' featuring Lupo & Jeriq

Ozee B drops heart break themed anthem titled 'Ex Man'

Ozee B drops heart break themed anthem titled 'Ex Man'

Asa demands 300 million naira from Tempoe & Joeboy over copyright infringement

Asa demands 300 million naira from Tempoe & Joeboy over copyright infringement

Black Sheriff drops trailer for upcoming album 'The Villain I Never Was'

Black Sheriff drops trailer for upcoming album 'The Villain I Never Was'

Blaqbonez set to drop new album October 28th, teases new single with Jae5

Blaqbonez set to drop new album October 28th, teases new single with Jae5

Funke Akindele debuts first-look teaser for ‘Battle on Buka Street’

Funke Akindele debuts first-look teaser for ‘Battle on Buka Street’

Wakanda Forever: Marvel confirms identity of Black Panther in official trailer

Wakanda Forever: Marvel confirms identity of Black Panther in official trailer

The world tagged 'Anikulapo' a masterpiece - Kunle Afolayan reacts to Oscars snub

The world tagged 'Anikulapo' a masterpiece - Kunle Afolayan reacts to Oscars snub

Accelerate Plus set to release new exclusive Medical Dramedy “Clinically Speaking celebrating the healthcare professionals

Accelerate Plus set to release new exclusive Medical Dramedy “Clinically Speaking” celebrating the healthcare professionals

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, CKay

Apple Music releases top Nigerian artists & songs on the platform in celebration of Nigerian Independence

Wizkid and Asake

Wizkid's 'Bad To Me' moves to No.3 on the Turntable Charts, as Asake gets his sixth No.1 song

Asake announces third 02 date

Asake sells out second London O2 show in minutes, drops date for third show

Asake sells out 02 in 5 minutes

Asake sells out O2 London show in 5 minutes, announces second show