UC Dray drops new single 'Third Floor' featuring Lupo & Jeriq

Often describing himself as the leader of The Ravens , a growing fan base that will soon metamorphose into a global movement, Dray sound is quite distinctive, fusing elements from R&B, Jazz, House, and Afrobeats.

Interestingly, UC Dray kick started his music career in 2018 as an underground artiste, dishing out singles like 'Black Shuga' (2018) 'Agatha' (2020), 'Agbada' (2021) and a host of others released under the record label imprint, ML Entertainment.

The collaborator on this song Ijere Josemaria Chinonso olemevoro, professionally known as Lupo is a Nigerian singer and songwriter born in Enugu ,the south eastern part of the country.

Lupo describes his sound as a fusion of Afrobeats, Hip-Hop, and RnB and kick started his music career while in secondary school, he has been inspired by the works of Wizkid, Olamide, Burna Boy, MoHits, Fireboy, Mayorkun and Omah Lay.

On September 30th, 2022 Lupo released his first global single 'Third Floor' featuring generic Igbo rapper Jeriq under the record label ML Entertainment.