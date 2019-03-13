The rift between Iyanya and his former friend and business partner, Ubi Franklin has taken yet another turn as Ubi has denied every allegation made by the singer.

Following recent allegations made by Iyanya against his former business partner, Ubi Franklin during their days together at Made Men Music Group [Triple MG], where Iyanya in separate interviews claimed that his time at the label were ''dark times.''

''What people don’t know is, I didn’t sell my share. People see me and say oh. why did you sell your share?

I didn’t sell my shares, I left Made Men at the time because there was so much darkness. In the midst of all the wings, I decided to let that go...''

Ubi in an interview with Cool FM on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, responded to these allegations while also reportedly providing documents to back up his claims.

Explaining why his name was not on the original document, he stated that Iyanya asked to be left out he didn't want to sign, he just wanted to do music and without the signature of all involved, the document cannot be approved.

''Iyanya was not part of it, he said he wanted to focus on the music.

In August/September 2012, we had gone for a top Government official's Mum burial in Delta State, we saw a woman carrying her bag and I told Iyanya to go after her and help carry her bag. She now introduced herself and they started talking.''

He explained that the woman was a top executive at a bank and it was while trying to secure a loan that the bank insisted on Iyanya's name on the document before they can approve the loan.

''In September, we went back to CAC to rectify the documents,'' I put my brothers initially on the contract because Iyanya didn't want to sign and the document can't have only me on it.

''After the second CAC document was ready, we signed a Joint Venture document stating that every money that the money makes, we will share 50/50.

We got a loan from the bank and Freda Francis was the person that gave us the security to back up our loan. We were able to push 'Kukere' to the next level, 'Your Waist' and other songs.

In an earlier interview with Cool Fm, Iyanya had claimed that despite being a part owner of the label, which later signed Tekno, he had only received N145K from the singer's career.

''Sometime in 2012, we went to Abuja to record a song with GospelOnDBeatz and this young man [Tekno] just walked into the studio, went to the booth and started singing. I was impressed but he said he had a contract and I said, when your contract expires, call me.

In 2013, he called me and said he was in Lagos, so I invited him over, sent him the address and he came... I contacted his lawyer, we did all the documentations before I brought a contract for him to sign.

At this point, I had contacted Iyanya and told him I would like to also sign him and he told me point blank, I don't want to be part of anything artist, I want to focus on my career and I am not interested in signing any artist.

Iyanya doesn't like Tekno and I have proof to show that,'' he added.

Reacting to Iyanya's claim that Ubi had forged his signature sometime in the past, he said,

''I have never forged anybody's signature. I was sent to school to read law and I know the legal implications of forgery and I will never do that''