TyStingz features L.A.X on new single, 'Shy'

He deconstructs his creative process, “’Shy’ redirects flowing positivity into empowerment allowing my listener to feel confident and blossom upon hearing such an inspirational song. The writing process was instantaneous. On my first-listen, I could feel the energy along with emotion which helped me create the lyrics and melody which helped to give a direction for the song.

Speaking on working with L.A.X, he disclosed “My collaborator, L.A.X shared the same energy as mine. On hearing the song, he could automatically connect to it. It was pretty smooth for him to write his part to such a beautiful music and with great message.”

TyStringz while giving more insights, acknowledges his growth and how his music continues to evolve. He said, “My music is evolving as I am getting more confident, free minded, creating and writing more freely. It is getting better, expressive and intentionally and I believe it can only get better from here.”

“In my new song, sincerity bleeds through my songwriting. My new Afrobeats single centers around empowering women to realize what beautiful creatures they are. With percussion being paramount, the beat allows me to become loose and free. You could call it a sunny infusion of tropical fun mixing with lush instrumentals, melting away any insecurities.

With his EP within sight, he explains, “My plans for my EP would be inspired greatly on my next release Shy. I really believe this next song would open me to a myriad of opportunities and attention from new fans along with a great audience reach. This would help attract the atmosphere I desire to have before I drop my EP. I have a lot of songs recorded and waiting in archive.”

The first of four children to Dr. and Mrs. Fatokun, TyStringz was always a brilliant mind blessed with an affinity for academic excellence and an innate love of music. He maintained a pristine academic record right up to university. By 19, he graduated with a degree in Computer Science from Covenant University in Nigeria. After serving his mandatory year-long teaching requirement, he enrolled in the prestigious Loyola University in Chicago. Here he attained a master’s in information technology with specifications in Cyber security and graduated Summa Cum Laude at the age of 22.

When the pandemic forced him to work remotely, he found himself in the unexpected position of having more time. He capitalized on the opportunity, and his music once again breathed life. He has never looked back since.

Since then, he has reacquainted himself with his guitar, has over 100 self-penned songs, and released his debut single ‘Shalaye’ in 2021, amassing over 150,000 views on YouTube. He continues to release new music, with his most recent track ‘Far Away’ gaining an excess of 500,000 views in just three weeks. TyStringz has also opened for mega Afrobeats stars such as Davido and P-Square.