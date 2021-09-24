RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

TY FireGyal releases new track titled 'JEJE'

Today, TY FireGyal, better known as Toyin Ogunlade releases a brand-new track titled ‘JEJE’.

A versatile Singer, Songwriter, Actor and content creator with Afro Beats/Afro Dancehall flair who released her first single 'Who Jah Bless' in 2017 produced by Philly Yo beats proceeded in 2019 to release 'Live it Up' produced by the legendary Teebeeoo and in 2020 she released a song called ‘4Life’ which was her first love song, it was produced by ChiCruz.

Her latest single ‘JEJE’ is out now and is about the struggles of the Nigerian youths, advising them to take life one step at a time.

“The song JEJE from a place of concern and love for the average Nigerian youth who is going through the pressures of the world, society and their peers, Jeje meaning easy or Gently in the Yoruba Language.

"Expresses how the average Nigerian youth should take life easy and not get their hands dirty just because of the pleasures of the 'Now”, As TY FireGyal states.

According to the songstress everything will work out as long as you stay true to the course and your journey, jumping the gun will only land you in a place of distress. Jeje was produced by 'Drace'. The official video shot by 'Beni Johnson'.

Social Platforms:

Instagram: @firegyal.official

Facebook page: Tomato Music

Twitter: @TyFiregyal

TikTok @firegyal.official

Triller: @ty.firegyal

