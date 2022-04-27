RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

TY Dolla Sign shares snippet of new song with CKay

Onyema Courage

TY Dolla Sign shared a snippet of his studio session with CKay on Twitter.

Tyrone William Griffin Jr., better known as TY Dolla Sign, a veteran American singer, songwriter, and performer, has teased an upcoming song with buzzing Nigerian singer, songwriter, and instrumentalist, CKay.

TY Dolla Sign, who has collaborated with numerous Nigerian acts such as Wizkid, Adekunle Gold, and Burna Boy, has confirmed that he has songs with CKay.

Sharing a video yesterday on his Twitter page, TY Dolla Sign wrote, "songs about fast food w/ my bro @ckay_yo".

