On October 30, 2019, Nigerian rapper and singer, Dice Ailes released his latest single. It is titled, 'Ginika' and it is a follow-up to 'Alakori,' his collaboration single with Falz.

The song is a celebration of the African woman's backside and its artwork was meant to depict that. On the face of it, it might have achieved that, but improper research has caught up with the former Chocolate City act.

The artwork is not just any artwork. It is one of Sarah Baartman also known as Saartjie or the Hottentot Venus, a late 18th century from Eastern Cape (modern-day South Africa) who was used as a spectacle to please white masters across Europe.

She suffered from steatopygia, so she had excess fatty tissue around her hip and backside. She was hypersexualized and mocked and represents a dark time in black history. Many still associate it with the fetishization and hypersexualization of curvy black women by whitefolk.

Although Dice Ailes has offered some form of apology, he still faces the soundless music of abuses on Twitter.

Since the turn of the day, outrage has become the order of the day on Twitter and here are comments from the maelstrom;

Critics

Conspiracy theorists

'Slow the criticism'