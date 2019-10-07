In yet another development of M.I. Abaga milking his beef with Vector, he announces the 'No Snakes Tour' and it has been trending on Twitter.

The tour is set to commence on November 1, 2019 will visit cities like Montreal, Vancouver, New Your, DC, Atlanta, Dallas and Houston. It will end on November 10, 2019.

The 'No Snakes' slogan comes from M.I's performance at the Big Brother Naija 2019 performance where he unveiled a shirt and stepped on computer-generated snakes.

All these come as we await M.I's and Vector's EP. Here are the best reactions;