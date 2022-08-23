RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Twitter reacts as Burna Boy engages in faceoff with Wizkid FC

Adeayo Adebiyi

On the afternoon of Tuesday, August 23rd 2022 Grammy-winning Afrobeats star Burna Boy engaged in faceoff with Wizkid fans for their continous falsehood against him.

Burna Boy
Burna Boy

How it started: It all began when a certain Wizkid fan and a frontline member of the notorious Wizkid FC posted a tweet where he claimed that the ticket for Burna Boy's UK show sold for $14 with an additional CD as incentive.

According to Mdee, the ticket price and the CD were incentives to get a number one single in the UK.

Mdee's Tweet
Mdee's Tweet Pulse Nigeria

Burna Boy replies: In a series of tweets, Burna Boy replied Wizkid FC describing them as delusional and ask that they desist from peddling falsehood about him.

Twitter reacts: The news of the faceoff between Burna Boy and Wizkid FC has been met with different reactions as the event has divided social media.

Below are some of the reactions.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
Twitter reacts as Burna Boy engages in faceoff with Wizkid FC

Twitter reacts as Burna Boy engages in faceoff with Wizkid FC

